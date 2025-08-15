Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery Scorer Federico Chiesa (l.) is celebrated by the Liverpool fans Image: Keystone Liverpool fans pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota Image: Keystone A minute's silence was held at Anfield before the opening game Image: Keystone Liverpool fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in early July Image: Keystone Numerous scarves, flags and banners with pictures and dedications to the two were on display Image: Keystone In memory of Diogo Jota, who died together with his brother André Silva in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July Image: Keystone Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery Scorer Federico Chiesa (l.) is celebrated by the Liverpool fans Image: Keystone Liverpool fans pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota Image: Keystone A minute's silence was held at Anfield before the opening game Image: Keystone Liverpool fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in early July Image: Keystone Numerous scarves, flags and banners with pictures and dedications to the two were on display Image: Keystone In memory of Diogo Jota, who died together with his brother André Silva in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July Image: Keystone

Liverpool struggled to a narrow victory in the opening game of the 2025/26 Premiere League season. The defending champions beat Bournemouth 4-2 after a crazy second half thanks to two late goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool's performance was once again anything but commanding. However, unlike last Sunday's surprising 3-2 defeat in the English Super Cup against cup winners Crystal Palace, coach Arne Slot's team were not punished for their slackness this time.

Liverpool squandered a 2-0 lead within twelve minutes in the second half, but then wildcard Federico Chiesa struck just before the end. The Italian substitute scored the much-acclaimed 3:2 winning goal for the favorites in the 88th minute. Mohamed Salah scored in stoppage time to make the final score 4:2.

New signing Hugo Ekitiké (37) had given Liverpool a 1-0 lead before the break. Just four minutes after the break, Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 for the hosts after a pass from the Frenchman. Ghanaian Semenyo scored twice for Bournemouth.

Moving start

A minute's silence was held at Anfield before the opening game in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July.

Fans held up signs in the colors green, red and white, which formed the initials and shirt numbers of the brothers: DJ20 and AS30. Even before the ceremony, numerous scarves, flags and banners with pictures and dedications to the two could be seen, while Liverpool supporters sang their famous anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Even after kick-off, Diogo Jota's name rang out again and again from the rows of spectators - a silent, impressive sign of sympathy.