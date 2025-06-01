  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Los Angeles FC last participant in the Club World Cup

SDA

1.6.2025 - 07:56

Los Angeles FC are in the Club World Cup after beating Club América
Los Angeles FC are in the Club World Cup after beating Club América
Keystone

Los Angeles FC with the French former world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud complete the field of participants in the Club World Cup. This thanks to a victory over Club América.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2025, 07:56

01.06.2025, 08:09

Los Angeles FC from Major League Soccer secured the final starting place for the Club World Cup with a 2:1 win after extra time against Club América from Mexico. Igor Jesus (89th minute) and Denis Bouanga (115th) turned the game in LA in the home team's favor. Brian Rodriguez had put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute with a foul penalty.

Two weeks before the start of the 32-team mega-tournament, which is being held in a new format for the first time, the field of participants is now complete. The team from Los Angeles, coached by ex-Bundesliga professional Steven Cherundolo, will face Chelsea, Flamengo from Brazil and ES Tunis from Tunisia in Group D.

The last-minute clash between the Major League Soccer team and the Mexican record champions was necessary because FIFA excluded Club León from the tournament in March. The club belongs to the same ownership as the participating CF Pachuca from Mexico, which is a violation of the competition rules according to the world governing body.

