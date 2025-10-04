Liam Chipperfield and his team-mates celebrate the late equalizer in Lucerne Keystone

FC Luzern twice squandered a two-goal lead against Sion and are still waiting for their first home win of the Super League season. Liam Chipperfield rescues a point for the Valais side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When FC Luzern play at home this season, they obviously can't win. That was the case in the two defeats against Thun and YB, as well as the draw against Zurich. On Saturday evening against Sion, it looked for a long time that Mario Frick's team would be able to break the home curse, for a very long time in fact.

The Lucerne side led 3:1. Bung Meng Freimann in the third minute with a header and Noe Sow with an own goal gave them a seemingly comfortable lead early on in the first half. And when Adrian Grbic scored the third goal after an hour and Theo Bouchlarhem was red-carded for Sion after a rough foul a quarter of an hour before the end, everything seemed literally set for Lucerne's first full victory in front of their own fans.

But Sion did not give up even when they were short-handed. Winsley Boteli reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, and Liam Chipperfield finally gave the Valaisans a chance to celebrate as stoppage time approached. Lucerne, on the other hand, will be annoyed to have squandered a lead twice.

Telegram

Lucerne - Sion 3:3 (2:0)

10'993 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 3. Freimann (Di Giusto) 1:0. 23. Sow (own goal) 2:0. 49. Kololli (penalty) 2:1. 61. Grbic (Dorn) 3:1. 80. Boteli (Rrudhani) 3:2. 90. Chipperfield (Racioppi) 3:3.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann; Lucas Ferreira (86. Winkler), Abe, Di Giusto (74. Ottiger), Owusu; Villiger (57. Kabwit), Grbic (86. Karweina).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi (79. Chipperfield), Kronig, Hefti; Sow, Kabacalman (68. Baltazar Costa); Chouaref, Kololli (68. Rrudhani), Lukembila (68. Bouchlarhem); Nivokazi (79. Boteli).

Remarks: 77th red card against Bouchlarhem (rough foul). Cautions: 7th Lavanchy, 25th Nivokazi, 26th Hajrizi, 45th Grbic, 72nd Dorn, 75th Lucas Ferreira, 94th Kronig.