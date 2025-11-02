Lucerne have a good laugh in their 6-0 win over GC Keystone

FC Lucerne notched up their first home win in seven months. The team from Central Switzerland won 6-0 against Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The last time Lucerne won in front of a home crowd was in April. Since then, there have been four draws and defeats in eight games. It came as no surprise that the negative streak against Grasshoppers came to an end, as FCL have an excellent home record against the Zurich side and have now extended their unbeaten streak to 18 games.

Matteo Di Giusto opened the scoring, converting a penalty awarded by Oscar Kabwit in the 18th minute. The other goals in the first half also came from set-pieces: Adrian Bajrami made it 2-0 with a header from a corner kick, the first Super League goal for the defender, who made his debut for the Swiss national team in October. Shortly before the break, Julian von Moos increased the lead to 3:0 with a free kick.

In the second half, the home team went on a gala run. Di Giusto scored with a side-footed shot, Adrian Grbic and Kevin Spadanuda added the other goals. After a winless October, Lucerne returned to winning ways with a clear success.

Grasshoppers, on the other hand, were unable to build on their performance during the week, when they held on for a 3-3 draw against Young Boys. Instead, the Zurich side were reminded of last weekend when they went down 5-0 in St. Gallen.

Telegram

Lucerne - Grasshoppers 6:0 (3:0)

12'272 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 18. Di Giusto (penalty) 1:0. 27. Bajrami (Di Giusto) 2:0. 40. von Moos 3:0. 66. Di Giusto 4:0. 71. Grbic (Owusu) 5:0. 73. Spadanuda (Lucas Ferreira) 6:0.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann (62. Ciganiks); Abe; Owusu (77. Xhemalija), Lucas Ferreira, Di Giusto (77. Karweina); Kabwit (62. Spadanuda), von Moos (53. Grbic).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Hassane, Abels, Paloschi (54. Decarli); Marques (67. Diarrassouba), Zvonarek, Mantini (84. Giandomenico), Stroscio; Clemente (67. Muci), Plange (67. Krasniqi), Jensen.

Cautions: 15th Marques, 17th Paloschi, 30th Bajrami, 39th Mantini, 80th Hassane, 90th Karweina.