Lucerne's Luca Jaquez climbs highest and scores against Basel to make it 1-0 Keystone

Lucerne's high-flying run in the championship continues. The Central Swiss side win their home game against FC Basel 1:0.

SDA

The first home win against Basel since June 2020 was well deserved. Lucerne clearly did more for the game and steadily increased the pressure against a generally pale Basel side as the match progressed. Finally, the 78th minute arrived and with it another of the ultimately 14 corners for Lucerne. In the middle, 21-year-old central defender Luca Jaquez rose highest and sent the Lucerne stadium into ecstasy.

With their fifth win of the season, Lucerne, unbeaten since the first matchday, regained the lead in the table. Coach Mario Frick's team is still riding a wave of success - only the cup defeat against Aarau has tarnished their strong record in recent weeks.

FC Basel, on the other hand, have been waiting for a win in the championship since August 25. While the team, and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in particular, put in an appealing performance defensively, there was a lack of ideas offensively. As in the previous week against Zurich (0:2), the trio of Bénie Traoré, Albian Ajeti and Xherdan Shaqiri were unable to make their mark. The scoreline of 1:10 speaks volumes.

Telegram

Lucerne - Basel 1:0 (0:0)

15'680 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goal: 78. Jaquez (Rrudhani) 1:0.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic (72. Löfgren), Ciganiks; Stankovic (84. Ottiger); Owusu (63. Winkler), Rrudhani, Beloko; Klidje (63. Grbic), Villiger (72. Spadanuda).

Basel: Hitz; Barisic, Adjetey, Vouilloz (82. Fink); Kade (70. Mendes), Avdullahu, Leroy, Schmid; Shaqiri (55. Soticek), Ajeti (70. Kevin Carlos), Traoré.

Cautions: 45 Vouilloz, 48 Beloko, 56 Avdullahu, 85 Fink, 87 Ottiger.

SDA