Matteo Di Giusto scored his 23rd and 24th goals against Lausanne-Sport Keystone

FC Luzern celebrated a convincing home win. Thanks in part to two further goals from Matteo Di Giusto, the Central Swiss club beat Lausanne-Sport 4-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Not for the first time this season, FC Luzern showed what it can do when it gets going. It is all the more bitter for the Central Swiss side to have missed out on a place in the Championship Group, as they did two years ago. Two rounds before the end of qualifying, they can no longer advance into the top 6.

In Matteo Di Giusto, Lucerne have the best scorer of the current season in their ranks. The former Winterthur player set up Pius Dorn for the 1:0 against Lausanne-Sport in the 4th minute and scored the second goal of the game midway through the first half. Di Giusto has twelve goals and twelve assists after 31 rounds. The other two-time scorer for Lucerne was Pius Dorn. The German captain also scored in the 51st minute to make it 3:0. Di Giusto was involved in the goal with a strong penultimate pass. The final goal was scored by the young striker Andrej Vasovic.

Lausanne-Sport, who had the same number of points as FCL before this round, did not score much. Young Omar Janneh created the best chance to score after just under an hour with a dribble, followed by a shot from the edge of the box that flew just wide of the goal.

For both teams, the difficult period begins after the international break, when they have nothing more to gain and nothing more to lose. The danger of slipping into one of the bottom two places is in all probability only theoretical.

Telegram:

Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 4:0 (2:0)

10'555 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 4th Dorn (Di Giusto) 1:0. 23rd Di Giusto (Kabwit) 2:0. 51st Dorn (Lucas Ferreira) 3:0. 76th Vasovic (Villiger) 4:0.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (90. Ciganiks); Owusu (90. Ottiger), Abe; Lucas Ferreira (82. Winkler), Kabwit (61. Villiger), Di Giusto; Vasovic (91. Meyer).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Lippo (63. Fofana), Mouanga (77. Ngonzo), Poaty; Sigua, Custodio, Beloko (63. Diakite); Mollet (46. Lekoueiry); Janneh, Traore (63. Bair).

Remarks: Cautions: 80. Custodio.