Levin Winkler gave Lucerne an early lead against GC Keystone

FC Luzern ended a run of four games without a win. Coach Mario Frick's team defeated Grasshoppers 2:0 at home.

SDA

Both Lucerne and Grasshoppers experienced an October to forget. The team from central Switzerland picked up just two points from four games, while the Zurich side managed just one. The fact that it was FCL who ended the series without a win was not without a certain logic. GC can be described as Lucerne's favorite opponent, having lost only one of their last 23 competitive matches against the record champions. The last time they lost at home was on February 2, 2014 (1-3).

The hosts scored 1:0 (8') after a corner kick from Zurich. Lars Villiger initiated the goal with a pass to Kevin Spadanuda, whereupon the 21-year-old sprinted across the pitch, received the ball back and crossed to Levin Winkler, who was successful with his knee. In the 56th and 59th minutes, Lucerne were awarded two penalties for handball. Adrian Grbic was denied the first by Justin Hammel, while Donat Rrudhani converted the second.

Having conceded nine goals in their previous four games, the Lucerne side focused on a stable defense against GC. And it worked. Although the visitors had more of the ball, they lacked penetration and the necessary quality. And the way they handled themselves before the 0:1 was simply naive. As a result, the Grasshoppers remain just one point ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur.

Telegram:

Luzern - Grasshoppers 2:0 (1:0)

11'779 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 8. Winkler (Villiger) 1:0. 59. Rrudhani (penalty) 2:0.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks; Rrudhani (61. Ottiger), Stankovic, Winkler, Spadanuda (79. Löfgren); Villiger (61. Kadák; 69. Owusu), Grbic (79. Klidje).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Ndenge, Choinière (65. Kittel); Bojang (76. Verón Lupi), Morandi, Muci; Lee Young-Jun (76. Schürpf).

Remarks: 56. Hammel saves penalty from Grbic. Cautions: 30th Ndenge, 45th Choinière, 64th Abels, 73rd Paskotsi, 79th Ciganiks, 92nd Knezevic.

