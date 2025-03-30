Jubilant Luzern and a relieved Noë Dussenne in front of almost empty stands in Lausanne Keystone

FC Luzern emerge from their minor slump in form without too much trouble in Lausanne. The Central Swiss side laid the foundations for their 4:1 victory with three goals in the first half hour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first game after the serious injury to Lausanne's exceptional player Alvyn Sanches should give the managers of the French-speaking Swiss team food for thought. With performances like this, the upcoming goals of making it into the top six in the league and reaching the cup final in Basel at the end of April will not be achievable. Ludovic Magnin's team were harmless in attack and fragile defensively in their own stadium.

The three goals conceded in the first 27 minutes accurately reflected Lausanne's condition on Sunday afternoon: Raoul Giger scored an own goal in the 3rd minute, after a quarter of an hour a long cross from Super League debutant Bung Hua Freimann into the penalty area led to brother Bung Meng Freimann's first league goal, and finally Thibault Klidjé benefited from a defensive error to score his ninth goal of the season.

There were no fans in the stadium during the first half. The Lausanne sector had been banned by the authorities for this match due to rioting in the Léman derby against Servette. The Lucerne supporters who had traveled to the stadium and should also have stayed outside were allowed into the stands after the break. However, because they had not initially taken their seats in the correct sector, the restart was delayed. It was only after FCL coach Mario Frick and captain Pius Dorn intervened that the Lucerne fans moved to where it was acceptable to the responsible authorities. It remained the biggest upset in this one-sided match. After the break, Noë Dussenne scored for Lausanne and Adrian Grbic for Lucerne.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne 1:4 (0:3)

2700 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 3. Giger (own goal) 0:1. 15. Bung M. Freimann (Bung H. Freimann) 0:2. 27. Klidje 0:3. 67. Dussenne 1:3. 79. Grbic (penalty) 1:4.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Sow (46. Mouanga), Dussenne, Poaty (46. Fofana); Lekoueiry (46. Diabaté), Roche, Custodio (75. Koindredi); Okou, Oviedo (46. Sène), Baldé.

Luzern: Loretz; Bung H. Freimann, Knezevic, Bung M. Freimann; Dorn, Stankovic (83. Ottiger), Beloko (71. Winkler), Fernandes (59. Ciganiks); Spadanuda, Villiger (71. Grbic), Klidje (83. Karweina).

Remarks: Cautions: 14th Lekoueiry, 36th Custodio, 69th Knezevic, 82nd Roche, 84th Karweina, 94th Sène.