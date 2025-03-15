Samuel Ballet and FC Zurich are a size too big for Andrejs Ciganiks and Lucerne this evening Keystone

FC Zurich win their home game in the 28th round of the Super League against FC Luzern 3:2 and return to the battle for the top places. The Central Swiss team missed a great opportunity.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Samuel Ballet made the difference a quarter of an hour before the end with the best move of the evening. The 24-year-old winger made Andrejs Ciganiks look old-fashioned with a leg kick and gave Lucerne goalkeeper Pascal Loretz no chance of defending with a powerful finish. The visitors, who had proved their comeback qualities so often this season, were unable to recover from 3:1. Donat Rrudhani's penalty goal deep into stoppage time came too late.

Rrudhani not only provided the final goal in an entertaining match. He was also responsible for the first goal after just five minutes, courtesy of a passing error by Jean-Philipp Gbamin. However, as Mario Frick's team subsequently lost a lot of ground and the home team took control of the game, the result was justifiable.

FCZ turned the game around within two minutes in the first half (32nd/34th). First Mounir Chouiar scored with a flick into the far corner of the goal, then Bledian Krasniqi scored from a scramble.

While Zurich missed several good chances, Lucerne were rarely dangerous in front of goal. Captain Pius Dorn missed the best opportunity when he failed to beat Yanick Brecher in front of goal after a one-two with Levin Winkler on the hour mark.

Lucerne failed to capitalize on Servette's slip-up and move closer to the leaders. With the win, Zurich jumped to fifth place and are now only two points behind the Central Swiss side.

Telegram:

Zurich - Lucerne 3:2 (2:1)

13'946 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 5. Rrudhani (Spadanuda) 0:1. 32. Chouiar (Emmanuel) 1:1. 34. Krasniqi (Markelo) 2:1. 76. Ballet (Krasniqi) 3:1. 96. Rrudhani (penalty) 3:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gomez, Denoon (46. Ligue), Rodrigo Conceição (46. Reichmuth); Gbamin, Krasniqi (78. Tsawa); Markelo (62. Ballet), Zuber, Emmanuel (78. Reverson); Chouiar.

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Knezevic, Bung M. Freimann (72. Karweina), Ciganiks (82. Fernandes); Owusu (46. Winkler), Stankovic; Dorn, Rrudhani, Spadanuda (72. Grbic); Klidje (62. Villiger).

Remarks: Cautions: 37 Denoon, 82 Ballet, 86 Gomez, 86 Grbic.