The Saturday evening match of the 21st Super League round produced no winner. Sion and Luzern drew 1-1 in Valais.

Both goals were scored in the first half. Adrian Grbic gave the visitors a flattering lead in the 19th minute, while ex-Lucerne player Donat Rrudhani equalized for Sion a quarter of an hour later.

It was a point gained for Lucerne, who have won just one league game since their 6-0 scoreline against Grasshoppers on November 2 and were largely defensive in Sion - but a point that will only help them to a limited extent in their fight to stay in the top six. And a point that was once again based on a squandered lead. The team from Central Switzerland have given away no fewer than 19 points this season after holding a lead. "It was a mature performance. We can build on that," said Lucerne's goalscorer Grbic in the Blue interview.

Lucerne coach Mario Frick had made a number of changes to his starting eleven in Valais following the 5-2 defeat to Lugano. Among other things, he replaced three defenders in his back four; only Bung Meng Freimann, who had scored the 2:5 against Lugano, remained in the starting line-up. In midfield, Levin Winkler, among others, moved into the starting eleven, while Lars Villiger had to leave his place alongside Julian von Moos to Grbic in attack.

The measures did not fail to have an effect, as some of the replacements made a decisive impact and the defense looked more solid again. Grbic gave Lucerne the lead and it was Winkler who set up Grbic's assistant Von Moos in the aforementioned attack down the right flank.

Luzern's lead did not last too long, however, as Rrudhani of all people equalized with a cheeky shot from an acute angle. A similar goal by Matteo Di Giusto to give Lucerne a 2:1 lead was taken back in the 74th minute due to a previous foul by Grbic. Grbic was shown a yellow card for this, which earned him a ban for the next match against St. Gallen.

Telegram:

Sion - Luzern 1:1 (1:1)

6500 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 19th Grbic (Von Moos) 0:1. 35th Rrudhani (Baltazar Costa) 1:1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Rrudhani (72. Berdayes), Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa; Chouaref (84. Lukembila), Kololli (64. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (72. Boteli).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Freimann, Ciganiks; Winkler, Abe, Owusu; Di Giusto; Von Moos (82. Villiger), Grbic.

Remarks: Cautions: 51st Abe, 77th Grbic (suspended for next match), 86th Dorn, 89th Villiger, 90th Baltazar Costa.