Andrej Vasovic scored FC Luzern's third goal Keystone

FC Lucerne get through the 1st round of the Swiss Cup without any problems. They beat second-division side Perlen-Buchrain 3:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Adrian Grbic quickly put the Super League club on course at their cantonal rivals with two goals in the opening quarter of an hour. The third goal was scored by 17-year-old Andrej Vasovic before the break. In his fourth appearance for the FCL 1st team, the Swiss junior international replaced the ailing two-goal scorer Grbic early on.

Perlen-Buchrain, with the strong Noah Schnarwiler in goal, enjoyed a record crowd. 4405 people watched the match in the temporary stands in Buchrain.