Lucerne coach Mario Frick gains an additional option in midfield Keystone

FC Luzern have announced the signing of young Japanese midfielder Taisei Abe.

The 21-year-old left-footer joins the central Swiss club on a season-long loan from his home club, second division side V-Varen Nagasaki.

It will be Abe's first time abroad and away from his home club.