The Luganesi fight their way back from a two-goal deficit against Besiktas Istanbul in Thun Keystone

Lugano need a win in Turkey next week to qualify for the Europa League. The Ticino side, who have at least qualified for the Conference League, drew 3-3 against Besiktas Istanbul.

SDA

In its third "home game" of the current European Cup qualifiers in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Lugano twice overturned a deficit. Among others, Renato Steffen and Brazilian Gabriel Paulista scored an own goal to turn a 1:3 deficit into a 3:3 within six minutes.

Gedson Fernandes scored twice for the visitors - the first 1:0 after 20 minutes with the first shot on Lugano's goal, the second 2:1 at the start of the second half after a perfect assist from Rafa Silva. Shortly afterwards, Moatasem Al-Musrati made it 3:1 after a corner.

Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi did not look good at 0:1, a slightly deflected low shot into the near corner, and defended Antonios Papadopoulos a little too passively. 13 minutes later, Uran Bislimi equalized after an attack with a tiki-taka vibe. His 1:1 goal came at the end of a series of passes over 17 stations.

Excluding the second-goal deficit, Lugano were poorly served with the 3:3. The Ticino side were at least on a par with the Turkish Cup winners, who strengthened their squad in the summer with Italian striker Ciro Immobile. Renato Steffen's attacking actions and technical skills in particular stood out.

Nevertheless, the task in Istanbul next Thursday will be a very delicate one: Swiss clubs have only won two of their 18 games in Turkey in the European Cup so far. However, Lugano were responsible for one of them against Besiktas - last season in the group stage of the Conference League (3:2 after 0:2 thanks to three goals after the 80th minute).

As against Fenerbahce Istanbul in qualifying for the Champions League and against Partizan Belgrade one level below, the Luganesi felt they had an away game in their exile in the Bernese Oberland. Fewer than 500 Lugano fans made the journey from Ticino to the Stockhorn Arena, while Besiktas attracted more than 5,000 Turkish fans to the stadium. Only the artificial turf was an advantage for the Luganesi, who are more used to the surface from the Super League.

Lugano will not feel too much pressure ahead of the second leg. If the Ticino side fail to win in Istanbul, they will play in the Conference League from September.

Telegram:

Lugano - Besiktas Istanbul 3:3 (1:1)

Thun. - SR Krogh (DEN). - Goals: 21 Gedson Fernandes 0:1. 34 Bislimi 1:1. 52 Gedson Fernandes 1:2. 55 Al-Musrati 1:3. 56 Steffen 2:3. 63 Gabriel Paulista (own goal) 3:3.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, El Wafi, Valenzuela; Bislimi (85. Bottani), Doumbia (62. Grgic), Belhadj (85. Dos Santos); Steffen, Vladi (62. Przybylko), Aliseda (71. Mahou).

SDA