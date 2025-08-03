Down and out: Lugano's Alexandre Duville-Parsemain (left) and Daniel Dos Santos would like to crawl into the ground after the 4-0 debacle at FC Sion Keystone

The ambitious FC Lugano have made a perfect start to the season: after losing at home to newly promoted Thun, they suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Ticino, the house is in a very bad way. The start to the new season could not have been worse. A 2-1 defeat against the promoted team to start the season, followed by a 210-minute defeat to Cluj in the Europa League qualifiers without scoring. There was no turnaround in Valais, on the contrary.

Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team let themselves be dismantled by a by no means outstanding FC Sion without conviction, without penetration in attack and frighteningly helpless at the back.

Josias Lukembila opened the scoring as early as the 4th minute, which naturally played into the hands of the Valais side. Shortly before the break, Ilyas Chouaref increased the lead to 2:0 for the mercilessly efficient Sion side. Benjamin Kololli's third goal after an hour was already more than a preliminary decision, and Rilind Nivokazi's 4:0 was just an encore. Goalkeeper Amir Saipi also looked less than happy on two occasions.

While Sion started the season with two wins, as they did last season, Lugano will have to go back to the drawing board. After almost four mostly very successful years, Croci-Torti now also needs a sense of achievement quickly if his chair is not to become unstable soon.

Telegram:

Sion - Lugano 4:0 (2:0)

9200 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 6. Lukembila (Hefti) 1:0. 42. Chouaref (Hefti) 2:0. 60. Kololli (Lukembila) 3:0. 80. Nivokazi (Bouchlarhem) 4:0.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Chouaref (66. Bouchlarhem), Sow, Kabacalman (75. Diack), Kololli (66. Berdayes); Nivokazi (81. Boteli), Lukembila (66. Chipperfield).

Lugano: Saipi; Brault-Guillard (46. Mai), Papadopoulos, El Wafi, Alioski; Grgic; Steffen (60. Bottani), Bislimi (60. Behrens), Mahmoud, Daniel Dos Santos (60. Pihlström); Koutsias (73. Duville-Parsemain).

Remarks: Cautions: 32nd Bislimi, 52nd Nivokazi, 54th Hajrizi, 64th Mahmoud, 75th Behrens.