Renato Steffen celebrates: The Swiss international put Lugano on course with the opening goal against Yverdon Keystone

Lugano closed the gap on leaders FC Zurich in the 13th round of the Super League with a 2-0 win over Yverdon. Servette missed out on a leap forward with a defeat in Lausanne.

SDA

Lugano gained revenge for the 2-0 defeat in Yverdon two weeks ago with the win. They are now level on points and with the same goal difference with FCZ, who drew 0-0 with Young Boys on Saturday, in 2nd place.

Servette missed out on the jump to the top of the table with a 1-0 defeat in the Lake Geneva derby at Lausanne, which leaves them above the bottom line in 6th place.

As has almost always been the case in the last ten years, Lucerne was not worth the trip for Grasshoppers. The record champions lost 0.2 in central Switzerland and, like bottom-placed Winterthur (8 points, 0:5 on Saturday at a resurgent FC Basel), lost by 9 points. The gap to third-bottom YB is now four and five points respectively.

Results and ranking:

Results. Saturday: Basel - Winterthur 5:0 (3:0). Zurich - Young Boys 0:0. St. Gallen - Sion 1:1 (0:0). - Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Servette 1:0 (1:0). Lugano - Yverdon 2:0 (1:0). Lucerne - Grasshoppers 2:0 (1:0).

Ranking: 1. Zurich 13/25. 2. Lugano 13/25. 3. Servette 13/24. 4. Basel 13/22. 5. Lucerne 13/22. 6. Lausanne-Sport 13/20. 7. St. Gallen 13/17. 8. Yverdon 13/15. 9. Sion 13/14. 10. Young Boys 13/13. 11. Grasshoppers 13/9. 12. Winterthur 13/8.

SDA