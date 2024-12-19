Mahmoud celebrates Lugano's 1:1 with Renato Steffen Keystone

Lugano are through to the last 16 of the Conference League. In their final game of the league phase in Thun against Pafos from Cyprus, the Ticino side drew 2-2 after conceding a late goal.

Lugano are obviously comfortable on the European stage. On Thursday, the Ticino side drew at the end of the Conference League phase to secure a place in the winter.

As impressive as this result is, Mattia Croci-Torti's team got off to an unspectacular start against Pafos. After four minutes, a shot from Pepe bounced off the post and into the back of Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi, from where it rolled into the net.

But the Luganesi quickly found an answer in front of 1795 fans in the nasty weather in Thun. Mahmoud Belhadj converted an assist from Mattia Zanotti to equalize just three minutes later. Pafos then had a number of good opportunities and repeatedly made dangerous appearances in the Super League leaders' penalty area. And when João Correia went down in the penalty area, Lugano were lucky that referee Nenad Minakovic did not award a penalty.

Instead, the team from the Sottoceneri were celebrating again after just over half an hour. Mattia Bottani scored into the empty net after a mistake by the visitors. In the final phase, the Ticino side had several chances to increase the score.

However, neither Renato Steffen nor Bottani managed to calm Ticino's nerves with another goal. Which David Goldar took advantage of deep into stoppage time to equalize for Pafos. It's a flaw that shouldn't carry any weight. Lugano made it through to the round of 16 of Europe's third-highest competition, which will be played in March 2025, thus avoiding the detour via the round of 16.

Telegram

Lugano - Pafos 2:2 (2:1)

1795 spectators. - SR Minakovic (SRB). - Goals: 4th Saipi (own goal) 0:1. 7th Mahmoud 1:1. 33rd Bottani 2:1. 95th Goldar 2:2.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Valenzuela (91. Martim Marques); Grgic, Mahmoud (91. Daniel Dos Santos); Steffen (91. El Wafi), Bislimi, Mahou (59. Doumbia); Bottani (73. Przybylko).

Pafos: Michael; Correia, Luckassen, Goldar, Pontelo (67. Pileas); Pepe (79. Jaja); Tankovic, Dragomir, Sunjic (67. Quina), Bruno (79. Léo Natel); Silva (67. Jairo).

Remarks: Lugano without Aliseda (injured). Cautions: 26 Tankovic. 29 Correia. 45 Bottani, 70 Bislimi, 74 Luckassen, 91 Mahmoud, 94 Grgic.