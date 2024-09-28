The players of HC Lugano celebrate a goal against Kloten - and the jump to the top of the table at the expense of the ZSC Lions Keystone

The National League's top trio of ZSC Lions, Rapperswil-Jona Lakers and Kloten lose, meaning that no team is unbeaten any more. Lugano is the new leader.

SDA

With the ZSC Lions and Rapperswil-Jona, the last two previously unbeaten teams also had to leave the ice as losers for the first time this season.

The previous leaders from Zurich lost 2-0 at Fribourg-Gottéron, while the Lakers lost 3-2 on penalties at home to Lausanne. Kloten lost 2:4 in Lugano and remained without a point for the first time. The Ticino side, who were successful after 60 minutes for the fourth time in a row, now lead the table.

The traditional clubs Bern and Davos celebrated important victories. The SCB sent Ambri-Piotta home with a 4-0 win, their first victory after five defeats. HCD made up for Tuesday's debacle in Langnau (0:7) with a 6:2 away win in Zug.

Champions League winners Genève-Servette got their first win thanks to a 4-0 win in Biel. Ajoie, who have made the worst start to their fourth year since promotion, are still a long way behind. After six games, the Jura side are still without a point.

Results and standings:

Results: Bern - Ambri-Piotta 4:0 (0:0, 3:0, 1:0). Biel - Genève-Servette 0:4 (0:2, 0:0, 0:2). Fribourg-Gottéron - ZSC Lions 2:0 (0:0, 1:0, 1:0). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Lausanne 2:3 (0:0, 1:1, 1:1, 0:0) n.P. Lugano - Kloten 4:2 (1:1, 1:0, 2:1). SCL Tigers - Ajoie 4:1 (2:0, 1:1, 1:0). Zug - Davos 2:6 (1:1, 0:1, 1:4).

SDA