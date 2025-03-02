Steven Zuber scores twice against Lugano Keystone

FC Zurich beat FC Lugano 3-0 away from home and moved to within three points of the Ticino side. Steven Zuber scored twice at the Cornaredo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the duel of the losers. Both FC Lugano and FC Zurich had to bury their ambitions of winning the Swiss Cup during the week. And Zurich seem to have recovered better from their defeat against Young Boys than Lugano, who suffered an embarrassment against Promotion League club Biel on Wednesday.

Steven Zuber shone in Ricardo Moniz's team as the scorer of two goals. After 24 minutes, the returnee scored with a spectacular flick into the far corner of the goal, and in stoppage time he proved cold-blooded from the penalty spot to make the final score.

In between, Jahnoah Markelo nipped any hopes of a Lugano comeback in the bud five minutes after the break when he beat Amir Saipi in the Lugano goal with a well-placed long-range shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal via the post.

Lugano, who suffered their second defeat in a row, were unable to make up for the absences of injured midfielder Anto Grgic and suspended attacker Renato Steffen. Mattia Croci-Torti's side, who are now three points off the top of the table, were rarely able to make their mark.

They will have to do better in the first leg of their Conference League round of 16 tie against Slovenian champions Celje on Thursday if they are to at least stay on course for European success.

Telegram

Lugano - Zurich 0:3 (0:1)

4306 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 24. Zuber (Markelo) 0:1. 49. Markelo 0:2. 88. Zuber (penalty) 0:3.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Mai, Hajdari, Valenzuela (60. El Wafi); Doumbia (56. Macek), H. Mahmoud; Bottani (76. Vladi), Daniel Dos Santos, Cimignani (56. Przybylko); Koutsias.

Zurich: Brecher; Gómez, Ligue, Denoon (79. Mendy); Ballet, Krasniqi (68. Reichmuth), Gbamin, Zuber; Markelo (79. Kamberi), Perea (33. Emmanuel), Chouiar (79. M. Mahmoud).

Remarks: Cautions: 7th Zuber, 28th Valenzuela, 54th Zanotti, 80th Daniel Dos Santos, 84th Hajdari, 94th Macek.