Super League Lugano drop points in Winterthur, no goals in Sion

SDA

7.2.2026 - 20:02

Andrin Hunziker's goal was not enough for FCW to win
Keystone

FC Lugano failed to put pressure on Super League leaders Thun with a win. The Ticino side had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Winterthur. Sion also drew against Luzern.

FC Winterthur are still unable to string two wins together this season. After their success against Lausanne last weekend, the bottom team took the lead against Lugano thanks to Andrin Hunziker's goal (61st) and played with a superior number of players because Uran Bislimi was sent off shortly before the goal was conceded. Anto Grgic converted a penalty (80') to give Lugano a lucky point.

Luzern were closer to victory in Sion. Matteo di Giusto had the best chance to prevent a goalless draw between the two teams that failed to reach the Cup quarter-finals in midweek in the 8th minute when his shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Results and table:

Saturday: Winterthur - Lugano 1:1 (0:0). Sion - Luzern 0:0. Grasshoppers - Young Boys 20.30. - Sunday: Servette - Thun 14.00. Lausanne-Sport - St. Gallen 16.30. Basel - Zurich 16.30.

1. Thun 22/49 (48:26). 2. Lugano 23/41 (39:28). 3. St. Gallen 21/38 (42:28). 4. Basel 22/36 (34:26). 5. Sion 23/34 (34:28). 6. Young Boys 22/32 (43:45). 7. Lausanne-Sport 22/28 (33:31). 8. Servette 22/25 (38:43). 9. Zurich 22/25 (32:43). 10. Lucerne 23/24 (40:43). 11. Grasshoppers 22/19 (29:40). 12. Winterthur 22/14 (27:58).

