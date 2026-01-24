Lugano's Mattia Zanotti celebrates after scoring 3:0 to decide the game against Winterthur before the break Keystone

Lugano built on its strong performances of recent weeks with a 4-1 win over Winterthur in the 21st round of the Super League. Grasshoppers picked up a point at Lausanne-Sport (1-1).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Anto Grgic, Kevin Behrens and Mattia Zanotti scored in the first half to give Lugano an unchallenged home win against the bottom club. For the time being at least, the Ticino side climbed to second place, four points behind leaders Thun. However, FC St. Gallen, who host Servette on Sunday, have played two games less and are only two points behind Lugano.

Winterthur's gap to Grasshoppers at the bottom of the table has widened to eight points. The Hoppers earned their first point of the year with a 1-1 draw at Lausanne-Sport. Jonathan Asp Jensen equalized in the 76th minute for Zurich, who had been lurking on the counter-attack until the score was 0-1 in the 51st minute.

Results and standings:

Results. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0). Lugano - Winterthur 4:1 (3:0). - Other games on Saturday: Sion - Lucerne 20.30. - Sunday: Thun - Young Boys 14.00. St. Gallen - Servette 16.30. Zurich - Basel 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Thun 20/43 (42:24). 2. Lugano 21/39 (37:26). 3. St. Gallen 19/37 (38:22). 4. Basel 20/33 (29:21). 5. Sion 20/31 (30:24). 6. Young Boys 20/29 (39:41). 7. Lausanne-Sport 21/28 (32:29). 8. Zurich 20/25 (29:36). 9. Lucerne 20/21 (37:40). 10. Servette 20/21 (31:38). 11. Grasshoppers 21/18 (28:39). 12. Winterthur 20/10 (24:56).