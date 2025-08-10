The big relief at FC Lugano after the win against FC Basel Keystone

FC Basel stumbles against FC Lugano, who are in poor form. The Ticino side secured their first win of the season with a hard-fought 3:1 victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After nine games without a win in the Super League and in the European Cup, Mattia Croci-Torti's team were once again able to secure a complete victory. The Ticino side took control of the game in the first half and benefited from Basel's passivity. Anto Grgic converted a penalty in the 11th minute to make it 1:0, which was the fault of Philip Otele, who was too late and inconsistent in clearing a ball out of his own penalty area.

Otele's action was symptomatic of FCB's disastrous first half. Antonios Papadopoulos headed in a cross from the reintegrated Renato Steffen to give Lugano a 2-0 lead at the break, which they held on to in the second 45 minutes. Albian Ajeti reduced the deficit to 1-2 after just over an hour, but Anton Kade's shot later hit the crossbar to prevent a possible equalizer.

Georgios Koutsias made it 3:1 deep into stoppage time, which was a relief for Lugano and especially for coach Croci-Torti after a difficult few weeks.

Telegram:

Lugano - Basel 3:1 (2:0)

4256 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 11. Grgic (penalty) 1:0. 31. Papadopoulos (Steffen) 2:0. 63. Ajeti (Otele) 2:1. 96. Koutsias (Daniel Dos Santos) 3:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Doumbia, Mai (79. El Wafi), Papadopoulos, Martim Marques (64. Alioski); Steffen (80. Pihlström), Bislimi, Grgic, Mahou (56. Mahmoud); Daniel Dos Santos; Behrens (64. Koutsias).

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto (46. Soticek), Barisic (46. Vouilloz), Adjetey, Schmid; Metinho (67. Koindredi), Leroy (82. Kaio Eduardo); Kade, Shaqiri, Otele; Kevin Carlos (46. Ajeti).

Remarks: Cautions: 29 Kade, 39 Metinho, 55 Grgic, 87 Koutsias, 94 Shaqiri.