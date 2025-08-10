FC Basel stumbles against FC Lugano, who are in poor form. The Ticino side secured their first win of the season with a hard-fought 3:1 victory.
After nine games without a win in the Super League and in the European Cup, Mattia Croci-Torti's team were once again able to secure a complete victory. The Ticino side took control of the game in the first half and benefited from Basel's passivity. Anto Grgic converted a penalty in the 11th minute to make it 1:0, which was the fault of Philip Otele, who was too late and inconsistent in clearing a ball out of his own penalty area.
Otele's action was symptomatic of FCB's disastrous first half. Antonios Papadopoulos headed in a cross from the reintegrated Renato Steffen to give Lugano a 2-0 lead at the break, which they held on to in the second 45 minutes. Albian Ajeti reduced the deficit to 1-2 after just over an hour, but Anton Kade's shot later hit the crossbar to prevent a possible equalizer.
Georgios Koutsias made it 3:1 deep into stoppage time, which was a relief for Lugano and especially for coach Croci-Torti after a difficult few weeks.
Telegram:
Lugano - Basel 3:1 (2:0)
4256 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 11. Grgic (penalty) 1:0. 31. Papadopoulos (Steffen) 2:0. 63. Ajeti (Otele) 2:1. 96. Koutsias (Daniel Dos Santos) 3:1.
Lugano: Saipi; Doumbia, Mai (79. El Wafi), Papadopoulos, Martim Marques (64. Alioski); Steffen (80. Pihlström), Bislimi, Grgic, Mahou (56. Mahmoud); Daniel Dos Santos; Behrens (64. Koutsias).
Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto (46. Soticek), Barisic (46. Vouilloz), Adjetey, Schmid; Metinho (67. Koindredi), Leroy (82. Kaio Eduardo); Kade, Shaqiri, Otele; Kevin Carlos (46. Ajeti).
Remarks: Cautions: 29 Kade, 39 Metinho, 55 Grgic, 87 Koutsias, 94 Shaqiri.