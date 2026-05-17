Lugano finishes off Basel - Gallery Lugano makes FC Basel look old in the last game of the season Image: Keystone Thanks to the 4-0 win, the Ticino side will play in Europe next season Image: Keystone Meanwhile, FCB and its coach Stephan Lichtsteiner have to go over the books Image: Keystone Young Boys and Sion draw 3-3 in a spectacular game Image: Keystone And in St. Gallen, there was also no winner in the duel between FCSG and Thun Image: Keystone Lugano finishes off Basel - Gallery Lugano makes FC Basel look old in the last game of the season Image: Keystone Thanks to the 4-0 win, the Ticino side will play in Europe next season Image: Keystone Meanwhile, FCB and its coach Stephan Lichtsteiner have to go over the books Image: Keystone Young Boys and Sion draw 3-3 in a spectacular game Image: Keystone And in St. Gallen, there was also no winner in the duel between FCSG and Thun Image: Keystone

FC Lugano secured third place in the European Cup with a 4-0 home win against Basel on the final matchday of this Super League season. Sion must now keep their fingers crossed for St. Gallen in the cup final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the final round of the Championship Group, Lugano and Sion fought a long-distance duel for third place and thus participation in next season's Conference League qualifiers.

Because Sion only drew 3-3 against Young Boys in Bern, Lugano, who had a two-point lead over the Valais side before the final round, could even have afforded to lose. However, the Ticino side showed no weakness in their last game at the venerable Cornaredo before moving to the new stadium next door and deservedly defeated Basel 4-0.

Meanwhile, Sion must hope that second-placed St. Gallen do not lose their third cup final in the last five years against lower-ranked Lausanne-Ouchy on Whit Sunday. If the team from eastern Switzerland triumphs, Sion, in fourth place in the Super League, will join Lugano in the 2nd qualifying round for the Conference League in the summer. St. Gallen, on the other hand, would qualify for the Europa League.

A week before the cup final, St. Gallen only gained limited confidence with a 1:1 draw against sensational champions Thun. The Bernese Oberland side picked up a point for the first time after four defeats since splitting the table.

Results and table:

Super League. Championship Group. Results of the last round: Lugano - Basel 4:0 (2:0). St. Gallen - Thun 1:1 (0:0). Young Boys - Sion 3:3 (1:1).

Ranking: 1. Thun* 38/75 (80:52). 2. St. Gallen** 38/70 (72:47). 3. Lugano** 38/67 (59:42). 4. Sion 38/63 (63:40). 5. Basel 38/56 (55:58). 6. Young Boys 38/55 (80:69).

* = Champions (Champions League qualification)

= Conference League qualification