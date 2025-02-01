As in Winterthur, Lugano's players celebrate the winning goal in stoppage time Keystone

Lugano once again proves its masterly quality: the leaders win in stoppage time for the second time in a row. They beat Sion 3-2 at home thanks to a penalty in stoppage time and an own goal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kreshnik Hajrizi of all people, the former Luganese player who returned to Switzerland from Poland and made his debut for FC Sion, started the crazy final phase of the game with an own goal in the 82nd minute. Before Anto Grgic converted a handball penalty in the 94th minute to make it 3:2, Hajrizi deflected a sharp cross from Mattia Zanotti into the net to make it 2:1.

The former Lugano Super League player and Sion junior, who was signed as a replacement for Joël Schmied, who had moved to Germany, made his first appearance for the Valais club's professional team. Fortunately, the 25-year-old central defender's mishap was not tantamount to defeat, as substitute Sion joker Dejan Sorgic equalized in the 88th minute. It was Mohcine Bouriga's unfortunate handball that finally decided the game.

Lugano, who had fallen behind in the first half through Anton Mirantschuk and equalized through Shkelqim Vladi and once again held their own in the absence of MVP Renato Steffen, thus clinched victory in stoppage time, as they did in the 3-2 win in Winterthur a week ago. After the weekend, the Ticino side will be the first team this season to lead the table for a fifth round in a row. First-placed Basel can close the gap to one point with a win at FC Zurich on Sunday.

Telegram:

Lugano - Sion 3:2 (1:1)

3287 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 15. Mirantschuk 0:1. 25. Vladi 1:1. 82. Hajrizi (own goal) 2:1. 88. Sorgic (Lavanchy) 2:2. 94. Grgic (penalty) 3:2.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Mai, Hajdari, Valenzuela; Bislimi (74. Aliseda), Doumbia (74. Mahmoud); Cimignani (58. Grgic), Daniel Dos Santos (58. Mahou), Bottani; Vladi (81. Koutsias).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Barba, Hefti (88. Bouriga); Kabacalman; Berdayes, Mirantschuk (80. Kololli), Kronig; Bouchlarhem (88. Marquinhos Cipriano), Chouaref (80. Sorgic).

Remarks: Cautions: 36 Bislimi, 42 Bouchlarhem, 69 Zanotti, 72 Chouaref.