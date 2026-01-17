Uran Bislimi scored his first hat-trick in the Super League Keystone

Lugano continued their successful run in the new year. The Ticino side outclassed Luzern 5:2 away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The big figure for FC Lugano was Uran Bislimi. The two-time Swiss international turned the game around in the last few minutes before the break with two spectacular shots to make it 2:1 and completed his hat-trick with a 4:1 shortly before the end of the first hour. The other two Ticino goals were scored by German Kevin Behrens, who now has eight goals for the season.

Lugano proved that Behrens' spectacular lapse with his tackle on fellow striker Georgios Koutsias in the last test match before the second half of the season has not had any serious consequences - or at least not yet. Koutsias was not in the squad in Lucerne and was not missed because his team-mates stepped up two gears after a mediocre start to the game. Within five minutes before the break, they turned 0:1 into a decisive 3:1.

In his 150th Super League game as coach of Luzern, Mario Frick had to watch as 40 good minutes for his team, with Matteo Di Giusto (25) taking a deserved lead, quickly lost all value. At least Lucerne did not collapse completely after the 5:1 (61'), but did manage to make up for it with a goal from Bung Freimann.

However, there were no points to show for it and the Central Swiss lacked them, especially in front of their own fans, with just one win after ten home games. Lugano, on the other hand, moved to within four points of leaders Thun for the time being.

Telegram:

Lucerne - Lugano 2:5 (1:3)

9525 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 25. Di Giusto (Owusu) 1:0. 41. Bislimi (Daniel Dos Santos) 1:1. 45. Bislimi (Daniel Dos Santos) 1:2. 45. Behrens (Daniel Dos Santos) 1:3. 59. Bislimi (Grgic) 1:4. 61. Behrens (Martim Marques) 1:5. 71. Freimann 2:5.

Lucerne: Loretz; Ottiger (46. Winkler), Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (46. Ciganiks); Owusu; Dorn, Di Giusto, Spadanuda (60. Lucas Ferreira); Villiger (77. Vasovic), von Moos (71. Grbic).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Delcroix; Cimignani (77. Kelvin), Grgic, Bislimi (85. Mahou), Martim Marques (77. Alioski); Steffen (85. Kendouci), Behrens, Daniel Dos Santos (52. Mahmoud).

Remarks: Cautions: 47 Daniel Dos Santos, 65 Papadopoulos.