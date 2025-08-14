Ezgjan Alioski (right) and Anto Grgic (No. 8) scored for Lugano in Celje Keystone

It remains the same: nobody can progress in the European Cup after a 0:5 defeat. Although Lugano won 4:2 in Celje, they were clearly eliminated with an aggregate score of 4:7.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the strong away performance in Slovenia, the 0:5 in the first leg a week ago (in Thun) hurts once again. The Luganesi deserved to win in Celje. Lugano took an early lead through Anto Grgic, who scored from the spot. In the final 20 minutes, Antonios Papadopoulos (70'), Renato Steffen (81') and Ezgjan Alioski (83' / penalty) turned the game around from 1:2 to 4:2.

At least the Luganesi still picked up points for Switzerland in the UEFA rankings with the away win. And coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team will be hoping that the 5-0 home debacle a week ago has shaken everyone up. Lugano recently won 3:1 against Basel and celebrated their second win in a row in Celje.

Lugano's European Cup adventure is over for this season. The Ticino side will continue on Sunday afternoon in the Cup against Cham and then in the championship against Lausanne (h) and Young Boys (h).

Telegram:

Celje - Lugano 2:4 (1:1)

4262 spectators. - SR Martinez (ESP). - Goals: 13 Grigic 0:1 (foul penalty). 22 Kovacevic 1:1. 67 Kvesic 2:1. 70 Papadopoulos 2:2. 81 Steffen 2:3. 85 Alioski 2:4 (foul penalty).

Lugano: Saipi; Kelvin (46. Brault-Guillard), Papadopoulos, El Wafi, Alioski; Steffen, Grgic, Mahmoud (65. Mahou), Pihlström (65. Bislimi); Duville-Parsemain (55. Dos Santos), Koutsias (78. Behrens).

Comments. Yellow cards: 58. Steffen, 59. Karnicnik (Celje), 62. Grigic, 74. Bislimi.