The Lugano players cheer one last time in front of the fans at the Cornaredo Keystone

FC Lugano beat FC Basel 4-0 to end the season and secure qualification for the Conference League. It is a worthy farewell to the Cornaredo stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For 75 years, the Cornaredo was the home ground of FC Lugano. This era came to an end on Sunday with a formidable performance by the home team. The Bianconeri left nothing to be desired against a weak FC Basel. They led 2-0 after just 36 minutes, with Kevin Behrens scoring both goals with his head, the cross coming from Ezgjan Alioski. After the break, Lugano quickly made everything clear with a double strike from captain Renato Steffen (52') and Georgios Koutsias (56').

This gave the spectators at the Cornaredo time to say goodbye not only to their stadium, but also to their number 10. Mattia Bottani, who has played more than 400 games for the Luganesi, will leave the club at the end of the season and made his last appearance in the black kit from the 59th minute onwards.

Thanks to the victory, Lugano finished the season in 3rd place and will be able to play the Conference League qualifiers in the new AIL Arena next fall. This will be inaugurated by the women's national team with the World Cup qualifier against Malta on June 5.

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Lugano - Basel 4:0 (2:0)

SR Schnyder. - Goals: 10 Behrens (Alioski) 1:0. 36 Behrens (Alioski) 2:0. 52 Steffen 3:0. 56 Koutsias 4:0.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix; Zanotti, Mahmoud (79. Kendouci), Bislimi (86. Ajdin), Cimignani (80. Pihlström), Alioski; Steffen (59. Bottani); Behrens (46. Koutsias).

Basel: Salvi; Rüegg (46. Tsunemoto), Omeragic, Daniliuc, Schmid; Koindredi, Leroy, Bacanin (62. Shaqiri); Salah (62. Cissé), Ajeti (62. Koloto), Duranville (30. Soticek).

Remarks: Cautions: 27 Rüegg, 30 Papadopoulos, 39 Bacanin, 85 Zanotti.