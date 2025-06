Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti gains reinforcements for the offense Keystone

FC Lugano has announced an addition to its attack. Frenchman Alexandre Duville-Parsemai is moving to Ticino with a contract valid until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old center forward comes from Martinique and was trained at OGC Nice. Most recently, he played for French third division club Dijon. Last season, Duville-Parsemai scored eleven goals in 33 games in all competitions.