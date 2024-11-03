Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti is delighted with another victory for his team Keystone

FC Lugano defeated Yverdon 2-0 in front of their home crowd and now have the same number of points as leaders Zurich. The victory is more than deserved.

SDA

Lugano confidently lived up to its role as favorites and had its opponents under control. However, Renato Steffen's 1-0 goal (36') was also down to luck. First, Yverdon's Mauro Rodrigues slipped in his own half of the pitch, giving the Bianconeri possession. Then Mohamed Tijani deflected Steffen's shot in such a way that goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni had to let the ball pass between his legs. Ignacio Aliseda's 2:0 (72') was then beautifully played out. Like Steffen, the Argentinian scored for the fourth time in the current championship.

Yverdon had little to offer Lugano, recording just one shot on goal against the hosts. The Vaud side, who had lost 3-0 at home to Lausanne-Sport during the week, were well served with the result. The first meeting of the season between the two teams had also ended 2-0 in Yverdon's favor.

Telegram:

Lugano - Yverdon 2:0 (1:0)

2961 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 36. Steffen (Vladi) 1:0. 72. Aliseda (Zanotti) 2:0.

Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Mai, El Wafi, Martim Marques (75. Valenzuela); Grgic (64. Doumbia), Mahmoud; Mahou (64. Zanotti), Steffen, Aliseda (81. Przybylko); Vladi (75. Bottani).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier (85. Kacuri), Gunnarsson (75. Hautier), Christian Marques, Tijani (75. Alves), Le Pogam; Aké, Gnakpa, Céspedes (85. Sylla), Mauro Rodrigues (64. Ntelo); Komano.

Remarks: Cautions: 31st Tijani, 53rd Mahou, 74th Sauthier.

SDA