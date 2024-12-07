Anto Grgic (left) puts Lugano on the road to victory with his converted penalty Keystone

FC Lugano win the top match in the 17th round of the Super League in Lucerne 4:1. Efficiency on the one hand and an abundance of chances on the other take the Ticino side to the top of the table.

Lugano had been waiting for an away win since mid-September. Now coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team have ended their six-game drought. And in Lucerne of all places. The Central Swiss side inflicted Lugano's only home defeat to date when they turned the game around with two late goals at the Cornaredo on matchday 4.

On Saturday evening, the young Lucerne side failed to stage a comeback against the experienced Ticino side. The visitors were already 3:0 ahead after 64 minutes. Anto Grgic confidently scored from the spot after a harsh penalty (35') and Mahmoud Belhadj just three minutes later stifled Lucerne's hopes of catching up with leaders Basel in the first half.

Finally, after just over an hour, Renato Steffen also gave Lucerne goalkeeper Pascal Loretz no chance from eleven meters. Unlike before the first penalty, the video referee did not intervene, although Bung Meng Freimann's foul was clearly committed outside the penalty area.

As efficient as the visitors were, the home team were wasteful with their chances. Kevin Spadanuda and Thibault Klidjé alone had a handful of good opportunities. The only result was a goal at the far post. Lucerne-born Sebastian Osigwe made several strong saves. He stood in for the injured goalkeeper Amir Saipi and only had to be beaten once. Donat Rrudhani scored a quarter of an hour before the end when two Ticino players were lying on the ground after being hit in the head, but referee Mirel Turkes allowed play to continue. Mattia Bottani scored his first goal of the season deep into stoppage time.

With the win, Lugano took over at the top of the table, at least after Nach. Basel can overtake them again with a win at St. Gallen on Sunday.

Lucerne - Lugano 1:4 (0:2)

9444 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 35. Grgic (penalty) 0:1. 38. Mahmoud (Zanotti) 0:2. 64. Steffen (penalty) 0:3. 76. Rrudhani (Spadanuda) 1:3. 98. Bottani (Valenzuela) 1:4.

Lucerne: Loretz; Spadanuda, Jaquez, Freimann (89. Ulrich), Ciganiks (61. Knezevic); Stankovic; Dorn, Rrudhani (78. Owusu), Winkler (61. Ottiger); Klidje, Villiger (61. Grbic).

Lugano: Osigwe; Zanotti (93. Brault-Guillard), Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Martim Marques (83. Valenzuela); Mahmoud, Grgic; Steffen (78. Bottani), Bislimi (78. Daniel Dos Santos), Cimignani (83. Mai); Przybylko.

Remarks: Cautions: 20 Spadanuda, 34 Stankovic, 42 Grgic, 49 Papadopoulos, 76 Hajdari.

