Mattia Bottani gives FC Lugano the lead in Lucerne Keystone

FC Lugano celebrated an important success in the battle for a European Cup place. The Ticino side won 2:0 away against FC Luzern.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The goal in the 12th minute put the visitors on the road to victory: Mattia Bottani took heart and caused jubilation in the Ticino camp with a well-placed shot from distance. It was only Bottani's second league goal of the season. He had scored the first at the beginning of December in the away game against... Lucerne.

The home team subsequently pressed for an equalizer, but were often too inconsistent in attack. As a result, it was Lugano who sealed the deal at the start of stoppage time. Georgios Koutsias finished off a fine assist from Renato Steffen and the ball rolled just over the goal line on the wet pitch.

It was a strong sign for Lugano after their last three games without a win. The Ticino side are in 4th place in the table, but the five teams behind leaders Basel are only five points apart.

Telegram

Lucerne - Lugano 0:2 (0:1)

12'037 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 12 Bottani (Zanotti) 0:1. 91 Koutsias (Steffen) 0:2.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bung M. Freimann, Fernandes; Stankovic (87. Kadák); Beloko (46. Spadanuda), Rrudhani, Owusu (87. Ottiger); Villiger (71. Klidje), Grbic.

Lugano: Saipi (59. Osigwe); Papadopoulos, Mai, El Wafi (81. Hajdari), Cimignani (68. Koutsias); Grgic; Zanotti, Daniel Dos Santos (60. Doumbia), Bislimi; Steffen, Bottani (68. Brault-Guillard).

Remarks: 86th yellow-red card against Bung M. Freimann. Cautions: 16th Beloko, 21st Cimignani, 55th Bottani, 55th Villiger, 55th Bung M. Freimann, 56th Steffen, 61st Doumbia, 69th El Wafi, 82nd Osigwe, 84th Papadopoulos.