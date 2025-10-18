Daniel Dos Santos was Lugano's match-winner Keystone

Lugano is slowly but surely gaining momentum. The 1-0 win against Zurich is the third victory in a row for the South Ticino side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After five games, Lugano were in third-last place in the Super League with three points. This was compounded by their elimination in the Cup against Cham from the Promotion League. Nevertheless, those responsible kept their cool. This seems to be paying off. Lugano picked up ten points in the last four games. Thanks to the three-pointer against Zurich, coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team moved up from 8th to 5th place in the table and is now one place ahead of FCZ, who are level on points.

Daniel Dos Santos was the match-winner for the hosts, scoring the only goal of the game in the 25th minute. Preparer Mattia Zanotti played a large part in this goal with his combative effort beforehand.

The fact that Lugano did not concede a goal for the first time in the current championship was also due to the fact that, apart from stoppage time, there was too little from Zurich, who remained goalless for the second time in a row. Jorge Segura and Damienus Reverson missed two good opportunities to make it 1-1 in stoppage time, with Markelo hitting the crossbar with a spectacular finish in the 56th minute. Lugano were also unlucky when Antonios Papadopoulos struck the crossbar with a powerful header in the 72nd minute.

Telegram

Lugano - Zurich 1:0 (1:0)

4450 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goal: 25. Daniel Dos Santos (Zanotti) 1:0.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Zanotti (84. Brault-Guillard), Papadopoulos, Mai, Alioski; Bislimi, Grgic; Cimignani, Daniel Dos Santos (77. Martim Marques), Mahou (60. Mahmoud); Behrens.

Zurich: Brecher; Comenencia (87. Tramoni), Kamberi, Segura, Rodic (65. Ligue); Palacio, Krasniqi (87. Reverson); Markelo, Zuber, Phaëton (66. Emmanuel); Kény (76. Perea).

Remarks: Cautions: 40 Zuber, 41 Zanotti, 53 Rodic, 70 Ligue.