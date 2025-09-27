Anto Grgic scores confidently from the penalty spot to make it 1:0 Keystone

Lugano secure a 2-1 win against Grasshoppers in the 7th round of the Super League. Despite being outnumbered, the Ticino side had to tremble until the end.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dorian Paloschi was the tragic figure. The 19-year-old Grasshoppers defender saw yellow twice in the space of just four minutes shortly after the break. His second caution after a foul on Kevin Behrens not only earned him a sending-off, but also a penalty for Lugano. Anto Grgic converted the penalty in his usual confident manner (56').

However, the visitors from Zurich did not give up and actually managed to equalize with one man less. Jonathan Asp Jensen's powerful long-range shot did not earn Gerald Scheiblehner's team any points, however, as Behrens put Lugano back in front just seven minutes later. GC pressed for an equalizer in the final quarter of an hour, even while short-handed. However, they were unable to find the equalizer, meaning the Grasshoppers were once again the losers after six games without defeat in all competitions.

Telegram:

Lugano - Grasshoppers 2:1 (0:0)

3194 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 56. Grgic (penalty) 1:0. 70. Jensen (Plange) 1:1. 74. Behrens (Alioski) 2:1.

Lugano: von Ballmoos; Martim Marques (77. Brault-Guillard), Mai, Papadopoulos, Alioski; Grgic, Bislimi (89. Doumbia); Daniel Dos Santos (77. Mahou), Mahmoud, Bottani (64. Cimignani); Behrens (89. Duville-Parsemain).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Diaby, Paloschi; Marques (77. Arigoni), Zvonarek, Hassane (82. Meyer), Stroscio (82. Giandomenico); Lee Young-Jun (53. Clemente); Plange (77. Muci), Jensen.

Remarks: 54th yellow card against Paloschi. Cautions: 14th Zvonarek, 51st/54th Paloschi, 92nd Mai, 93rd Abels.