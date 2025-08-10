Lugano with Martim Marques surprised FC Basel Keystone

FC Basel concede a surprising defeat in Lugano in the 3rd round. YB, Servette and GC had to settle for one point each.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Lugano ended its run of nine games without a win in the competition and season against the champions. In their 3:1 home win, the Ticino side benefited from the passivity of FC Basel, who played particularly poorly in the first half and conceded the first two goals from Anto Grgic and Antonios Papadopoulos. After the break, substitute Albian Ajeti reduced the deficit in spectacular fashion before Georgios Koutsias made it 3:1 for Lugano deep into stoppage time.

Servette, who, like Lugano, got off to a miserable start to the season, picked up their first point in the clash of the bottom clubs against GC. Lamine Fomba equalized for Geneva with just over a quarter of an hour remaining to make it 1-1 after Saulo Decarli had put the visitors ahead in the first half. FC Zurich, coached by Mitchell van der Gaag, celebrated their first victory, winning 2-1 at Lausanne thanks to goals from Bledian Krasniqi and new signing Jorge Segura.

Young Boys only managed a goalless draw at home against FC Sion, who started the season with two wins. Only in the closing stages, when the visitors were down to ten players due to Jan Kronig being sent off, did the Bernese come close to scoring the winner. Anthony Racioppi, the former YB keeper, saved the Sion team one point and 3rd place in the table with his saves.

Only FC St. Gallen and FC Thun, who remain unblemished, are ahead of Sion in the table. The eastern Swiss side celebrated their third victory on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Winterthur, while Thun became the first Super League promoted team to start a season with three wins thanks to a 2-1 victory in Lucerne.

Results and table:

Saturday: St. Gallen - Winterthur 5:0 (3:0). Lucerne - Thun 1:2 (1:1). - Sunday: Young Boys - Sion 0:0. Servette - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:1). Lausanne-Sport - Zurich 1:2 (1:1). Lugano - Basel 3:1 (2:0).

1. St. Gallen 3/9 (11:2). 2. Thun 3/9 (6:3). 3. Sion 3/7 (7:2). 4. Basel 4/6 (8:7). 5. Young Boys 4/5 (5-6). 6. Lucerne 3/4 (5:5). 6. Zurich 3/4 (5:5). 8. Lausanne-Sport 3/3 (5:6). 9. Lugano 3/3 (4:7). 10. Grasshoppers 3/1 (4:6). 11. Servette 3/1 (3:8). 12. Winterthur 3/1 (3:9).