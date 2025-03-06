Mattia Bottani and Lugano perform poorly against Celje Keystone

Lugano lost the first leg of the round of 16 in the Conference League against the Slovenian champions Celje 0:1. The Ticino side had no answer to Tamar Svetlin's goal in the 23rd minute.

Lugano's slump in form has now also reached the European places. After losing twice in the Super League without scoring a goal of their own and having to bury their hopes of reaching another Cup final against Biel from the Promotion League in between, the Ticino side lost the first leg of their round of 16 Conference League tie against Slovenian champions Celje 0:1 on Thursday.

The Luganesi had performed confidently for the most part at the third-highest European level. With the exception of the defeat at Serbian club Backa Topola (1:4), Mattia Croci-Torti's team scored in every game and qualified directly for the round of 16 in sixth place.

Since that last game of the league phase before Christmas, however, some of the Bianconeri's confidence has evaporated. And their goal threat. Lugano failed to score for the fourth time in a row against the Slovenian champions, who are currently only fifth in the domestic championship, 16 points behind Ljubljana.

Georgios Koutsias, on loan from partner club Chicago Fire in January, had the best chance for Lugano after half an hour. After the break, Mattia Bottani had a promising finish. However, the veteran, who will miss the second leg due to a suspension, also failed to beat the Slovenian side's Portuguese goalkeeper Ricardo Silva.

Croci-Torti's team did not manage much more in attack. And because Antonios Papadopoulos committed an assault in stoppage time, the Ticino man will be forced to make changes both up front and at the back in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun next Thursday.

There have certainly been better starting positions for a heroic comeback.