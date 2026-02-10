Severin Ottiger scored the winning goal to make it 4-3 Keystone

FC Lucerne record only their second home win of the Super League season. The team from Central Switzerland won the goal festival against Grasshoppers 4:3 to open the 24th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both teams, who are still winless in the championship this year, showed that they are currently struggling. The will was there and the attacking attitude was right, but the confidence was often lacking. Despite weaknesses in defense, the more active Lucerne team deservedly had the last word. Severin Ottiger scored in the 76th minute with a shot from outside the box to make it 4:3.

It had been a back-and-forth affair until Ottiger, who had come on as a substitute three minutes earlier, scored the winning goal. A misunderstanding between goalkeeper Pascal Loretz and Taisei Abe gave Tim Meyer the first GC lead in the 9th minute, but it only lasted until the 15th minute when Oscar Kabwit equalized. Zurich's 2:1 lead lasted even shorter. 78 seconds after Luke Plange's handball penalty (35'), Matteo Di Giusto equalized again with his eighth goal of the season for FCL.

In the second half, it was Lucerne who took the lead for the first time thanks to an own goal by GC newcomer Sven Köhler in the 53rd minute. Around five minutes later, Lars Villiger made a fatal mistake, allowing Simone Stroscio to equalize with a beautiful low shot. After 3-4, however, the Hoppers were no longer able to respond and went a sixth game without a win in a row.