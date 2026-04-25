He came, saw and scored twice: Kevin Spadanuda, Lucerne's match-winner Keystone

In the 34th round of the Super League, Grasshoppers were unable to make amends for their cup exit at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. They lost 2-1 to Lucerne after taking the lead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Things looked good for the Grasshoppers for a long time - at least in terms of the result. Imourane Hassane's debut goal in the Super League ensured that the home team went into the break with a fortunate lead.

Lucerne's pressure increased after the break. However, it took until the 57th minute before joker Kevin Spadanuda scored a deserved equalizer for the visitors. The Lucerne attacking force turned the game around eight minutes before the end, ensuring that the Grasshoppers failed to pick up any points in their fourth clash with the Central Swiss side this season.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 1:2 (1:0)

4971 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 37. Hassane 1:0. 57. Spadanuda (Dorn) 1:1. 82. Spadanuda (Kabwit) 1:2.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Marques (79. Sahin), Ngom, Beka, Ullmann (79. Mikulic); Zvonarek (69. Papic), Abrashi, Jensen, Hassane; Tsimba (83. Diarrassouba), Frey (83. Lee Young-Jun).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (58. Ciganiks); Abe; Owusu, Lucas Ferreira (46. Spadanuda), Di Giusto (80. Karweina); Vasovic (86. Ottiger), Villiger (46. Kabwit).

Remarks: Cautions: 48. Fernandes.