Bo Henriksen wins the coaching duel with Gerardo Seoane Keystone

Mainz 05 remain on course for the Champions League in the Bundesliga. Coach Bo Henriksen's team won Friday's match of the 25th round at Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Paul Nebel, Dominik Kohr and Nadiem Amiri scored for Mainz, who moved up to third place, at least until Sunday, with their fourth win in a row. For Gladbach, Stefan Lainer could only reduce the deficit to 1-2 with a quarter of an hour remaining.

For coach Gerardo Seoane's hosts, Jonas Omlin started for the second time since mid-September behind Nico Elvedi after serving his red ban. The Swiss goalkeeper twisted his ankle in the early stages after an aerial duel, but remained uninjured. He was powerless in the goals conceded. At Mainz, Silvan Widmer was substituted in the closing stages.

Brief telegram and ranking:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Mainz 05 1:3 (0:1). - 51,749 spectators. - Goals: 39 Nebel 0:1. 48 Kohr 0:2. 73 Lainer 1:2. 77 Amiri 1:3. - Comments: Mönchengladbach with Omlin and Elvedi, Mainz with Widmer (from 87).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 24/61 (72:20). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 24/53 (55:28). 3. Mainz 05 25/44 (42:26). 4. Eintracht Frankfurt 24/42 (50:37). 5. SC Freiburg 24/40 (34:36). 6. RB Leipzig 24/38 (39:33). 7. Wolfsburg 24/37 (48:38). 8. Borussia Mönchengladbach 25/37 (39:38). 9. VfB Stuttgart 24/36 (42:37). 10. Borussia Dortmund 24/35 (45:38). 11. Augsburg 24/32 (27:35). 12. Werder Bremen 24/30 (36:49). 13. Hoffenheim 24/25 (31:46). 14. Union Berlin 24/23 (20:37). 15. St. Pauli 24/21 (18:29). 16. Bochum 24/17 (23:47). 17. Holstein Kiel 24/16 (35:59). 18. Heidenheim 24/15 (27:50).