Zurich's Matthias Phaëton becomes the match winner after his substitution Keystone

FC Zurich put last week's 4-0 defeat against Thun behind them for the time being. It wins the Zurich cantonal derby 3:1 in Winterthur, with Milos Malenovic and Ancillo Canepa raising eyebrows.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FCZ had to wait a long time in the sold-out Winterthur Schützenwiese. For a long time, the defensive-minded hosts allowed little at the back apart from a barrage of corners. Four goals were then scored in the final 20 minutes, three of which were scored by the team from the city of Zurich.

The match-winner was joker Matthias Phaëton, who scored the 1:0 and the 3:1. In the 72nd minute, the 25-year-old attacking player from Guadeloupe, who came into the game after an hour, was on hand to volley home a cross from Umeh Emmanuel from a not-so-favorable angle, and in the 95th minute he finished off a counter-attack.

FCZ's third goal was scored by Steven Zuber, who again played as a striker. The home team then only managed to score an interim goal through Christian Gomis.

Winterthur are still waiting for their first win after five rounds. And FCZ president Ancillo Canepa and sporting director Milos Malenovic can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment. The duo, who caused a stir in Winterthur with their unrestrained management style, initially raised eyebrows; after a mixed start to the season with four points from four games, the two made their presence felt on the players' bench again.

Will this unusual approach help the new coach Mitchell van der Gaag and the team and not rather cause new unrest? At least this Saturday resulted in a win.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Zurich 1:3 (0:0)

8700 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 72nd Phaëton (Emmanuel) 0:1. 80th Zuber 0:2. 89th Gomis (Schneider) 1:2. 95th Phaëton 1:3.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Citherlet (82. Hunziker), Diaby (65. Ulrich); Golliard (75. Chiappetta), Cueni (75. Buess), Zuffi, Beyer (65. Maluvunu); Gomis, Schneider.

Zurich: Brecher; Comenencia, Gomez, Segura, Rodic (60. Ligue); Palacio; Tramoni (60. Phaëton), Krasniqi (71. Reverson), Tsawa (94. Sauter), Emmanuel (93. Kamberi); Zuber.

Remarks: Cautions: 30th Gomez, 56th Tramoni, 65th Cueni, 85th Schneider, 89th Gomis, 89th Phaëton, 92nd Palacio.