Milos Malenovic will no longer work for FC Zurich Keystone

Milos Malenovic and FC Zurich are parting ways for good. As FC Zurich announced on Saturday evening, talks with Malenovic about an external mandate have come to an end.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former Head of Sport Milos Malenovic is thus relieved of all his duties with immediate effect. FCZ had already announced on Friday that Malenovic had been dismissed as head of sport.

The club offered him the opportunity to continue working with the club on a mandate basis. Malenovic would have supported FCZ in the areas of transfers and talent development.