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England Manchester City beat Liverpool thanks to Haaland

SDA

4.4.2026 - 16:20

Erling Haaland scores three goals against Liverpool
Erling Haaland scores three goals against Liverpool
Keystone

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to progress to the next round.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 16:20

04.04.2026, 16:33

Erling Haaland scored three of the four goals, two before the break. Antoine Semenyo scored the 3:0. The scoreline was already clear after 57 minutes because Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missed a penalty (64').

The reigning champions, who are currently 21 points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League, were therefore unable to gain any confidence for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday. Liverpool will then face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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