Manchester City put a stop to their negative streak in the last game of the year. England's champions of the last four seasons secured their first away win at Leicester City (2-0) since October.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After squandering the lead against Everton (1:1) on St. Stephen's Day and only one win from 13 competitive games, things finally worked out again on Sunday against 18th-placed Leicester City.

Savinho put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute with his first goal for the Citizens, and Erling Haaland headed in Savinho's cross to make it 2-0 with a quarter of an hour to go after four games without a goal of his own.

Manchester City did not shine in their 500th game under coach Pep Guardiola, but did not suffer any of the serious mistakes they have often made in recent weeks.

Manuel Akanji was still in the starting eleven three days after conceding part of the goal against Everton and played a key role in ensuring his team remained unscathed in the 18th round of the Premier League. The Swiss defender thwarted one of Leicester's best chances to equalize through James Justin on the hour mark.