Coach Pep Guardiola is going through difficult times with Manchester City

Manchester City has lost its aura. After a disappointing season, the team wants to regain its former strength. Their opponents in the Champions League opener on Thursday are Napoli.

In the 2022/23 season, Manchester City was the measure of all things. The Sky Blues won the Champions League for the first time in the club's history, became English champions for the third time in a row and won the FA Cup. After coach Pep Guardiola's team became champions again the following season, a season without a major title followed. In the Champions League, the Cityzens survived the league phase in extremis and then failed to reach the knockout phase at the first opportunity against Real Madrid.

Now everything is set to improve. The team has undergone many changes, including the loan of Swiss central defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan. Rodri, who missed practically the entire last season due to a cruciate ligament rupture, is also available again. The 29-year-old midfielder was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the best footballer of the previous season in October 2024.

Clear words from Di Canio and Rodri

The start to the Premier League did not go as planned, however, with two wins and two defeats. Now they face their first test in the Champions League on Thursday at home to Napoli. It is a major challenge. The southern Italians have an unblemished record in Serie A after three rounds. Kevin De Bruyne was responsible for two of the six goals scored; the 34-year-old Belgian previously played for ten years at Manchester City and was a key factor in their successes.

The Italian champions will therefore arrive at the match full of confidence. Meanwhile, the Cityzens have lost their nimbus of being practically unbeatable. Former Napoli player Paolo Di Canio's statement to the Italian daily newspaper "Il Mattino" is emblematic of this: "They have brought in a lot of new players and when they lose the ball, they almost look like an amateur team." Disorder reigns at the back. Everyone used to have respect for City, but now everyone knows that a comeback is possible even after a 3-0 defeat.

Rodri had made similar comments after the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Championship: "Of course it's difficult when the team is changed so much. But some of the mistakes we make are rookie mistakes."

Positive reaction

The reaction to Rodri's words was positive: Manchester City won 3-0 against city rivals United last Sunday, with Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping goal for the "Skyblues" for the first time. He was no longer wanted at Paris Saint-Germain, the defending Champions League champions, despite good performances. Was this the turnaround for City or will the crawl continue?