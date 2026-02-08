  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Manchester City win at Liverpool and stay in the championship race

SDA

8.2.2026 - 19:56

The great joy of Erling Haaland after his penalty goal at Anfield Road
The great joy of Erling Haaland after his penalty goal at Anfield Road
Keystone

Manchester City remain six points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League. The champions, coached by Pep Guardiola, secured a 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday thanks to two late goals.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2026, 19:56

08.02.2026, 21:13

Dominik Szoboszlai's goal, which came from a direct free kick in the 74th minute, was not enough for Liverpool FC to win at home. Bernardo Silva (84') and Erling Haaland with a penalty (93') turned the game around.

In the closing stages, Szoboszlai went from potential match-winner to unlucky man. The Hungarian picked up an offside at 1-1 and was shown the red card for a foul on Haaland in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

More from the department

Snowboard. Ariane Burri misses top 12 final

SnowboardAriane Burri misses top 12 final

Germany. Bayern Munich with a resounding win against Hoffenheim

GermanyBayern Munich with a resounding win against Hoffenheim

Alpine skiing. Lindsey Vonn operated on after fracture in left leg

Alpine skiingLindsey Vonn operated on after fracture in left leg