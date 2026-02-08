The great joy of Erling Haaland after his penalty goal at Anfield Road Keystone

Manchester City remain six points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League. The champions, coached by Pep Guardiola, secured a 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday thanks to two late goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dominik Szoboszlai's goal, which came from a direct free kick in the 74th minute, was not enough for Liverpool FC to win at home. Bernardo Silva (84') and Erling Haaland with a penalty (93') turned the game around.

In the closing stages, Szoboszlai went from potential match-winner to unlucky man. The Hungarian picked up an offside at 1-1 and was shown the red card for a foul on Haaland in the 13th minute of stoppage time.