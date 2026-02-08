Manchester City remain six points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League. The champions, coached by Pep Guardiola, secured a 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday thanks to two late goals.
Dominik Szoboszlai's goal, which came from a direct free kick in the 74th minute, was not enough for Liverpool FC to win at home. Bernardo Silva (84') and Erling Haaland with a penalty (93') turned the game around.
In the closing stages, Szoboszlai went from potential match-winner to unlucky man. The Hungarian picked up an offside at 1-1 and was shown the red card for a foul on Haaland in the 13th minute of stoppage time.