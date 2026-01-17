  1. Residential Customers
England Manchester United win the city derby

SDA

17.1.2026 - 16:12

Pep Guardiola had to congratulate Michael Carrick on the win
Pep Guardiola had to congratulate Michael Carrick on the win
Keystone

Michael Carrick makes a perfect start to his second spell as Manchester United's interim coach. He leads the Red Devils to a 2:0 home win against Manchester City.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2026, 16:12

17.01.2026, 16:17

Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo, who returned from the Africa Cup, and Dane Patrick Dorgu scored after the break to secure the win. The hosts also missed a number of good chances to score as Gianluigi Donnarumma in the City goal made several brilliant saves.

Carrick continues to impress with his good record as interim coach of Manchester United. In November and December 2021, he helped out as coach for the first time after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and had seven points to his name after three games. Nevertheless, he had to make way for Ralf Rangnick after a short time. This time, the 44-year-old is likely to remain in office as Ruben Amorim's successor until at least the end of the season.

