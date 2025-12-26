The only scorer on Boxing Day in the Premier League: Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu Keystone

Manchester United win 1-0 against Fabian Schär's Newcastle United in the only game of the traditional Boxing Day to kick off the 18th round of the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a full round of fixtures scheduled for the weekend, there was only one game on the usually packed Boxing Day schedule in the top division. In this one, Manchester United gave themselves a belated Christmas present.

The Dane Patrick Dorgu scored the 1:0 goal in the 24th minute. Otherwise, good scoring chances were few and far between. Newcastle were visually the better team, but were hardly ever really dangerous. The Magpies' defense around Fabian Schär did not concede much either, but the one goal conceded was one too many in the end.

Manchester United temporarily moved up to 6th place ahead of the remaining games of round 18, while Newcastle are stuck in mid-table after their third consecutive winless game.