Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola still has a title to play for this spring Keystone

Manchester City have reached the English Cup final at Wembley in London for the 13th time.

Pep Guardiola's team beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second semi-final. Manuel Akanji did not make an appearance for the dethroned champions.

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace, who beat Aston Villa on Saturday, in the final on May 17.