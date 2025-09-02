Manuel Akanji is playing for Inter Milan on loan this season Keystone

Manuel Akanji is playing for Inter Milan this season. The Italians have reached an agreement with Manchester City to take the defender on loan until next summer, according to reports from both clubs.

Akanji could no longer count on much playing time at Manchester City. In the first three games of this season, the 71-time international failed to play a single minute. Coach Pep Guardiola now prefers other defenders from his large reservoir. In recent days, AC Milan, Galatasaray Istanbul and Crystal Palace have been discussed as possible destinations for Akanji.

Inter Milan, however, were the club that offered the Swiss the most in terms of sporting potential. The 20-time Italian champions, coached by Romanian Cristian Chivu, are one of the favorites in Serie A and also have great ambitions in Europe, having recently failed to reach the final of the Champions League. Like Manchester City, Inter Milan also has an excellent squad. The squad includes Yann Sommer, Akanji's former national team colleague.

It remains to be seen what will happen for Akanji next summer. The 30-year-old Zurich native has a contract with Manchester City that runs until the summer of 2027. Akanji knows best that the personnel situation can change quickly under Guardiola. Since his move from Dortmund to England in 2022 and until the start of this season, Akanji was almost always one of City's regulars and played a key role in two league titles (2023 and 2024) and two cup wins (2023 and 2025), as well as the Champions League success in 2023.

However, the signs are pointing more towards a definitive departure from Manchester. According to the Italian media, Inter not only have a purchase option of €15 million, but also an obligation to buy if the Milanese win the league title.