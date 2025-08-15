Manuel Akanji kicks off the Premier League season with Manchester City away at Wolverhampton on Saturday Keystone

The battle for the Premier League title promises to be more exciting than it has been for a long time. Of the Swiss players, only Manuel Akanji is likely to be in contention at the top with Manchester City.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Only two different clubs have won the English Premier League title in the last eight years: Manchester City (6) and Liverpool (2). However, hopes are now alive for an exciting four-way battle.

The two consistent title contenders could be joined by Chelsea, who have invested heavily again in recent years following the forced sale of the club by Russian Roman Abramovich to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss, and Arsenal, who have recently finished second three times in a row.

Liverpool wanted to avoid the mistake they made after their last league title (2020), when they failed to consistently rejuvenate an ageing team. Coach Arne Slot has now made a number of reinforcements for his second season with the Reds, and until the end they were still haggling with Newcastle over Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

City's ambitions after a title-less season

Manchester City, with Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, are looking to attack again after a rare season without a title. The absence of midfield strategist Rodri has been painfully felt, and whether the Spaniard can return to his former strength after tearing his cruciate ligament and meniscus is likely to be crucial to their title chances.

Newcastle, where Fabian Schär has made a name for himself in defense over seven seasons, are likely to face a difficult season. Coach Eddie Howe is no longer counting on Isak, and the offense in particular could become a problem for the Champions League contenders.

Nottingham Forest also face the difficult task of confirmation in their fourth season since promotion. They qualified for the Europa League in seventh place and for the first time did not play against relegation. Swiss international Dan Ndoye, who moved to the realms of Robin Hood for 37.6 million Swiss francs, is expected to help them at least hold their own in midfield once again.

Three Swiss players with three promoted teams

Like Robin Hood against the great and powerful, the remaining three Premier League Swiss players are also fighting it out with the three promoted and first relegation candidates.

In addition to Granit Xhaka, Sunderland's transfer king, these are Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) and Isaac Schmidt (Leeds United). Amdouni, however, is out for the time being following a cruciate ligament rupture, while Schmidt could still be loaned to Werder Bremen.