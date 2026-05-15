Manuel Neuer is hanging on for another season at Bayern Munich Keystone

Manuel Neuer will not end his career at the end of the season. The club has announced that the 40-year-old goalkeeper will extend his contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027.

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Neuer moved from Schalke 04 to the German record champions in 2011 and has since played almost 600 competitive matches. In addition to 13 league titles, he also won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020). With the contract extension, 22-year-old Jonas Urbig will have to wait a little longer for his promotion to number one.

Neuer's greatest success with the national team was the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil. In recent weeks, there has been repeated speculation about a national team comeback for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA. However, Neuer has so far denied this.