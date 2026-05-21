Manuel Neuer makes his national team comeback for the World Cup in North America Keystone

What has emerged over the last few weeks is now certain: Manuel Neuer will make his comeback to the German national team and travel to the World Cup in North America.

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German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the return of the record international goalkeeper at the squad announcement in Frankfurt. The 40-year-old Neuer, who retired from the national team after the 2024 European Championship at home, wants to play in another major tournament. The 2014 world champion is therefore about to take part in his fifth World Cup.

There has been extensive speculation in recent weeks about the possible comeback of the five-time World Goalkeeper of the Year. The goalkeeper himself had maintained until the end that he wanted to focus on his duties at Bayern Munich and would only make a decision afterwards. After winning the league title, Munich are now aiming for the double in the cup final against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Neuer's imminent comeback and the associated demotion of Oliver Baumann also led to criticism in Germany. Coach Julian Nagelsmann had initially reacted annoyed to questions about a possible comeback because everything seemed to be clear for him. Baumann was awarded number one status - but now that is no longer the case.

At the tournament, Germany will face Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador and World Cup debutants Curaçao in Group E.